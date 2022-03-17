Stay vigilant warning as Covid infection rates rise across West Midlands

It comes as remaining Covid-19 restrictions and mandatory self-isolation rules in England were lifted last month.

Figures show infection rates in Staffordshire have been higher than in the Black Country this month.

In the seven days to March 7 it stood at 421 cases per 100,000 people in Stafford – up 107 compared with the week to February 24.

It had risen by 83 to 307 per 100,000 in Cannock Chase; by 76 to 301 per 100,000 in South Staffordshire; 64 to 246 per 100,000 in Wolverhampton; 33 to 241 per 100,000 in Dudley; 48 to 237 per 100,000 in Walsall and 11 to 161 per 100,000 in Sandwell.

Wyre Forest was the only area in the region where infection rates fell to 307 per 100,000 – down 10.

Changing infection rates across the region

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Dr Johnny McMahon, has reiterated the importance of people remaining careful and considerate now that coronavirus rules have been removed.

“We are now learning to live with Covid-19, so increases in case rates are to be expected but we must not ignore the risks that this poses, particularly to the more vulnerable members of our communities," he said.

"Please continue to take every sensible precaution you can to minimise your risk of spreading infection to others and if you are eligible, get your vaccine as soon as possible.”

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for adults, social care and health, said Sandwell’s Covid case rates remain the lowest in the country but encouraged people to play their part.

“More densely populated areas are susceptible to higher levels of cases as we move into the endemic phase. The more transmissible Omicron strain (BA.2) is increasing, and a combination variant – Deltacron – has also been identified," she said.

“Covid-19 restrictions may have eased but Sandwell Council will continue to protect those who are most vulnerable. We have the systems in place to maintain resilience through contingency planning and by keeping a close eye on cases in care homes and schools, should infection rates continue to rise."

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, Dudley Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care, added: “It is certainly true we have seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

“To a certain extent that is not a surprise – Covid is not going to just go away, rates will spike and fall as we move forward and all learn to live with the virus.

“Of course there are still things we can all do to make it more difficult for it to spread, like regularly washing hands, considering wearing a mask in busy public spaces, and staying at home and getting a test if you have symptoms.

“The most important thing anyone can do though – and the main reason why restrictions are being lifted – is to get vaccinated. It remains our biggest weapon in the fight against the virus.”

John Denley, Wolverhampton's director of public health, said it was widely expected that infections would increase once the Covid-19 measures were lifted last month.

He said: "Indeed, the current infection rate is nearly twice that which we saw just a fortnight ago.

"So we're asking people to stay alert to the potential threat the virus poses and to carry on taking sensible precautions which will help stop the spread of Covid-19."

After a sustained fall in case rates across Walsall over the past few weeks, infection rates have started to increase again across all age groups.

Council chiefs have warned with fewer people now regularly testing, the true rate is likely to be higher in the borough.