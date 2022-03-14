Visiting to restart at Wolverhampton and Walsall hospitals on Wednesday after falling Covid-19 cases

The Heart and Lung Centre at New Cross Hospital

Bosses from the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust said wards will welcome the public back from Wednesday due to the decline.

Visitors to Walsall Manor Hospital and other sites run by the healthcare trust will need to book a slot between 8am to 1pm on the day they wish to visit, chiefs say.

And at New Cross Hospital or other sites run by the Wolverhampton trust, people will need to book a slot between 9am to 1pm, with slots opening on Wednesday.

Visits cannot be booked in advance at both trusts unless there are exceptional circumstances such as for visiting patients receiving end of life care, or visiting someone who has dementia, a learning disability or autism.

It will be a case of one visitor per patient per day at both trusts. People should report to the welcome hub in the main reception area at Walsall Manor Hospital, or the welcome hub at the Heart and Lung Centre at New Cross Hospital, where they will be issued with a visiting pass and asked to show a negative lateral flow result.

In Wolverhampton, some of the hospital's inpatient areas have processes in place to arrange visiting and people should contact the wards directly – including for Maternity and Neonatal Services, and Paediatric Services, whilst other areas have been excluded from visiting arrangements including Acute Medical Unit, Clinical Decisions Unit (both within the Emergency Department), and the Gynaecological ward – D7.

Visitors to West Park Hospital and Cannock Chase Hospitals will need to contact those wards directly by telephone to arrange a booking. And the Hilton Main ward (Cannock Chase Hospital) is excluded from visiting to protect the surgery pathway.

Visitors will be allowed onto wards within an allocated time slot between 1pm and 7.30pm – or between 1pm and 7pm at the Walsall trust – with each visit lasting up to one hour and limited to one person that day. Visiting numbers have been worked out in accordance with total bed numbers on each ward and children under the age of 16 are not allowed to visit unless in exceptional circumstances.

Debra Hickman, director of nursing at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "We have, where possible, supported visits on compassionate and certain other grounds throughout the pandemic and have worked hard to keep families connected with each other through video calls. We also set up our Messages to Loved ones initiative and delivered essential items to the wards.

"Even with these arrangements in place we do understand that this has been an exceptionally difficult time for patients and their loved ones as we have all worked to keep everyone as safe as possible, including our own staff. We are now really pleased to be able to offer controlled visiting from next week.”

"We thank everyone for abiding by the necessary restrictions that have been in place to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe. We ask them to please continue to follow our infection prevention advice so that we can, hopefully, move towards even greater visiting opportunities in the near future."

Lisa Carroll, director of nursing at the Walsall NHS Healthcare Trust, said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have supported visits on compassionate and certain other grounds and have worked hard to keep families in touch with each other through video calls. We also set up our Parcels to Patients service, delivering hundreds of essential items to the wards.

“We appreciate that even with these arrangements in place this has been a tough time for patients and their loved ones as we have all worked to keep everyone as safe as possible, including our own staff."

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while necessary restrictions have been in place and ask them to please follow our infection prevention advice so that we can, hopefully, move towards even greater visiting opportunities in the near future.”

People who wish to book a slot at New Cross Hospital should call 01902 481868 on the day, or book via an online link that will be live on the trust's website on Wednesday.