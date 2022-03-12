Angry relatives 'unable to visit patients' as New Cross Hospital changes rules

Wolverhampton New Cross Hospital

However, relatives claim getting through to the Wolverhampton hospital on the phone is almost "impossible".

Mike Beddows said after the two years of almost no visitors being allowed, he was shocked to be told he could not see his mother for regular visits.

He said: "We were told the rules had changed and I could only see her once a week. And I would have to book an appointment 24 hours before, which might work in theory but they never answer the phone so it is impossible to see mum."

Bosses at the Wolverhampton NHS Trust said visiting restrictions for all patients are being regularly reviewed in line with Covid restrictions lifting in the UK.

However, they stressed purposeful visits to support a patient receiving end of life care or to support someone with dementia, a learning disability or autism continue.

Mr Beddow's mother Elsie, 83, has fluid on the lungs and has been in hospital for over a week now. He said she wants to return home as she feels isolated.

"I feel awful knowing she is in there alone. We were not given a reason just that the rules were changed on Monday."

Another relative of a patient in New Cross is frustrated they have not been able to visit.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: "I work during the day and just cannot get through on the phone to book a visit, I know when I do finally get to see my dad he will not believe I even tried."

Ann-Marie Cannaby, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s chief nurse, said: "Healthcare settings support many vulnerable people which is why we are still doing all we can to keep patients and staff as safe as possible and we want to thank the public for helping us to do so.

"Covid-19 hasn’t gone away so we are asking anyone who attends our hospitals or community services to please continue to wear a face covering, unless medically exempt, continue to distance and to ensure good hand hygiene. Covid-19 affects some people much more seriously than others and we know that it can be fatal so we still need to be cautious."

Meanwhile, Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust allows patients to have visitors every day at Sandwell Hospital, West Bromwich, Rowley Regis Hospital and City Hospital, Birmingham.

The guidelines are: "We have eased our visiting restrictions to allow inpatients on certain wards to receive one visitor for up to 30 minutes per day.

"Patients can nominate two individuals who can visit for the duration of their stay, ideally from the same household."

Visitors must sanitise their hands, wear a mask, book in advance and no children are allowed. . The trust stopped the need for a lateral flow test today (Friday) except for maternity ward visits.

The Trust confirmed visiting procedures will be reviewed every week up until and after April 1 when UK Covid restrictions and free testing is scrapped.