Four more Covid-19 deaths in region

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,397.

Across the UK, there is a total of 651 people who have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Two deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, the total is 1,448.

One deaths was recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,292. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Another death was confirmed at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, the number of deaths remains at 1,010.

No deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the total is 1,696.

No deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, one death was recorded, where the toll is 927 and no deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total remains at 859.