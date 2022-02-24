Further 11 Covid-19 deaths confirmed in region

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,354. In the UK, the death toll increased on Thursday by 125 to 161,104.

Five deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,275. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, leaving the total at 1,444.

Two deaths were registered at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the total is now 1,690.

One death was recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 1,003 deaths. Meanwhile a further death was recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total increased to 857.

No deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the number of deaths stays at 921.