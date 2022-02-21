Calls from region's MPs to 'use judgement' as Covid self-isolation rules are scrapped

Boris Johnson

Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future today.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament's February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.

It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a similar pattern to Omicron in being more mild than early Covid-19 mutations.

Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West, said: "As the Prime Minister said we've been able to make this move because of the roll out of the vaccination campaign.

"Going forward it's important people use their judgement and are sensible and make those right decisions whether they should go out if they test positive.

"I trust people will make the right decision."

Marco Longhi, Dudley North MP, also praised the Covid vaccination campaign, adding: "The Government is constantly trying to balance the right thing to do.

"I think we should be confident moving forward. I think people will make personal choices and we have to respect other people's opinions.

"Respect is a very important thing and we have to do what we think is right for ourselves while having consideration for others."

But MP for Wolverhampton South East Pat McFadden said the Government was sending confusing messages to the public.

He said: "I understand the desire to get back to normal life, but I think the government is running a risk saying to people if you test positive for the virus you don't have to isolate.

"I think if the advice is still to take time off when you test positive that's what they should be telling people to do. People should not be complacent and should still take care. Testing should be part of how we do that."

Speaking ahead of outlining his plan, the Prime Minister said: "Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.

"We've built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine roll-outs, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do.

"Thanks to our successful vaccination programme and the sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be jabbed, we are now in a position to set out our plan for living with Covid this week."