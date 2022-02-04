Further ten Covid deaths reported at region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,170.

Eight deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, bringing the total there to 4,009.

No deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the toll is 1,419.

There were also no reported deaths at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 983.

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust also reported no deaths.

Across the UK, 254 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 157,984.