Further eight Covid-19 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,160.

Three deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the toll is 1,417.

Three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, bringing the total there to 4,001.

One death was confirmed at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total increased to 983.

And a further death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the number of deaths is 904.

No deaths were recorded by the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the toll is 1,657, or at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total increased to 840.