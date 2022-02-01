Bereaved sister of nurse who died of Covid vows not to be silenced over pandemic’s impact

Areema Nasreen died from coronavirus in April 2020 and life has been a struggle for her sister ever since

The mother-of-three died on April 3, 2020 - one of the first NHS workers to die in the pandemic.

The 36-year-old was a staff nurse at the acute medical unit at Walsall Manor Hospital where she died after spending weeks in intensive care.

Her devastated sister Kazeema, 33, who still works at the hospital as a healthcare assistant, said the care of her colleagues and being part of a loving family have kept her going since then.

Kazeema said: “I want to keep sharing my story. It’s been unbelievable how people have been trying to deny me a voice in speaking out about the reality of Covid-19 and the impact it’s had on our family.

“I’ve experienced some online bullying, but it’s not going to stop me from speaking out. I think people are being silly by expecting the community to remain quiet about issues which are really affecting everyone’s lives across the globe.

Kazeema, left, with her sister Areema

“Since Areema died I’ve really been struggling with my mental health. At first I didn’t even realise what was happening to me. I had a lot of difficulties and at one stage, when I got prescribed medication, I didn’t know what I was doing.

“At the time it was lockdown, I went straight back to work, but everywhere was so quiet and there was nobody about.

“I felt claustrophobic and was having headaches.

“I feel if I had more help at that time then I would have coped better. I went to see my GP because I wasn’t sleeping and eventually someone at work advised me to go to the hospital’s occupational health team to get further help, which I did.

“The doctors and nurses on the wards looked after me like angels.

“I was concerned about the pain of of losing Areema and my mental health. It has been a horrible time, particularly the first year after she died. I have since had some time off work, but I’m back now.”

Kazeema, Areema and another sister Ash, 32, all started working at the hospital at the same time about 17 years ago. They had been working shifts on the same ward for just a few weeks when tragedy struck.

Areema was the first person in their family to go to university, which filled the family – which has roots in Pakistan – with much pride. Her achievements inspired Kazeema to begin her apprenticeship in nursing.

“Mental illness is often swept under the carpet in Asian communities as it’s wrongly seen as something to be ashamed of, but I say to people there is no need to hide it if you don’t feel well,” added Kazeema.

“There is help available if you ask for it. Your mental health can get worse before it gets better and it’s better to get help rather than to suffer in silence.