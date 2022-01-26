Further 10 Covid-19 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 9,077. Meanwhile in the UK recorded a further 346 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 154,702.

Four deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the total is 1,640.

Three deaths were recorded at University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rose to 3,176. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

And one death was recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 966. One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total is now 1,406.

And a further death was recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, the total increasing to 834 deaths.

No deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the total is 896.