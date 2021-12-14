Omicron: Midlands vaccine centres to stay open for longer in booster jabs drive

Booster jab queues at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Wolverhampton

NHS chiefs are making the move to ensure all adults are offered a booster jab by the end of the month amid fears over the new Covid-19 variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an "Omicron emergency" in the country as he announced the vaccine roll-out would be opened up to all adults.

The major drive will see opening hours for vaccine centres extended, with every area of the country having centres available seven days a week.

And more pop-up sites will be launched – from trucks and buses in parks to shopping centres – to make it easier for people to get their vital vaccine.

Officials said more sites will go live throughout the week and dozens of new sites have already been made available for the drive in the Midlands alone.

NHS staff will redeployed as part of the effort to allow them to protect the country "as quickly as possible", with military aid in place in every region.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “It is fantastic to see so many people respond to our national mission to offer all adults the chance to get boosted by the end of the year with more than 110,000 booking their jab by 9am.

“As the NHS rallies to protect the country against the Omicron variant, we need to see the same levels of enthusiasm as we vaccinate the country at speed – so please don’t delay, come forward and book in for your booster today.

“The NHS has already stepped up to the mark and delivered the fastest and most successful vaccination programme in health service history and staff are once again doing everything possible to increase the number of appointments available every day.

“The best way to get your vaccine is by booking online or by calling 119 – please do keep checking availability as we load more appointments onto the system every day.”

Queues began to build up at centres across the West Midlands as the fight against the Omicron variant ramps up.

Following Mr Johnson’s warning on Sunday night more people have been flocking to get their jabs.

Walk-in centres such as the Mander Centre clinic, Saddlers Centre in Walsall and Tipton Sports Academy attracted queues.

And queues could be seen at sites including the the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Duncan Street in Wolverhampton yesterday. Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re now working to accelerate the booster programme across the area to offer protection to as many people as quickly as possible against the Omicron variant.

“It is likely there are many more cases of this variant in the community than those which have been confirmed by testing.

“This is a fast-moving form of Covid-19 which has the potential to cause a large wave of infections, and vaccination remains our best defence.

“The booster jab is proven to help people who have been double-jabbed maintain a high level of protection, which is why we need everyone to come forward and take up the offer of a booster as soon as they’re eligible."