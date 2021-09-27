Ten further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,128.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on September 27, NHS England confirmed a further 130 deaths on Saturday, 20 on Sunday, and 14 on Monday – an overall total of 164 deaths in the country's hospitals over three days.

Two deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,478. The two deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

Two deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the death toll now standing at 791. The two deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

A further death was reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,271. The death was confirmed in Saturday's figures.

And five deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,791. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. The deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

No further deaths were announced in any other trusts in the region over the three-day period. No deaths were reported at any Black Country, Staffordshire or Birmingham trusts in Sunday and Monday's figures.