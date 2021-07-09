Coronavirus test site moves after petition

The car park in Lower Gornal. Photo: Google

The test site has been relocated from Sedgley to Lower Gornal in the Dudley borough.

It was originally in place in Bilston Street car park, in Sedgley, but members of the community complained about a loss of parking spaces.

Dudley Council said it has now moved to the Royal British Legion car park on Ruiton Street, in Lower Gornal.

The facility will boost testing capacity in the north of the borough as cases continue to rise.

It will open from Friday, seven days a week, between 9am and 6pm, but people must book appointments before attending, and it is only available to people in certain criteria.

The criteria is people with Covid-19 symptoms, those who feel generally unwell, people who think they have been in contact with someone with Covid-19, or anyone instructed to get a test.

Appointments must be booked in advance by calling 119, or online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

The centre is being set up in response to an increase of cases in the Gornal area and will help track any undetected COVID-19 cases to prevent further spread of the virus.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "This new test centre is a more popular location for this facility and it will allow us to give people in the north of the borough a dedicated testing facility.

"The site is for pre-booked appointments only, people can still access a range of other testing centres and options via the council website"