Eye test saves life of young mum experiencing headaches and double vision

Laura Connelly with her daughter Evie.

Laura Connelly, 29, went to see her doctor to report her symptoms, who suggested she should make an appointment for an eye test.

Optician Aisha Rahman at Specsavers Blackheath carried out the test after Laura explained the problems she’d been having.

While her vision was good, Aisha’s initial examination suggested that both of Laura’s optic nerves were swollen.

Aisha said: "The swelling, along with the other symptoms Laura mentioned, were cause for concern. I used the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan to confirm what I’d seen and urgently referred her to City Hospital in Birmingham.

"While I knew it was important that Laura was seen quickly, I was keen not to worry her."

Laura, from Rowley Regis, was seen at hospital the same day where she had scans and they initially thought she was having a stroke.

Once this was ruled out, and the problem was identified as likely being neurological, her scans were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further examination.

"After the issues I’d been having, while it was obviously a bit scary, I was relieved that it was being looked into," Laura said.

"It was the surgeon at the Queen Elizabeth who told me I had a brain tumour after examining my MRI scan, and that he thought it was cancerous.

"I was shocked to say the least and immediately thought about my daughter, Evie, who was only one at the time."

Two weeks later, Laura underwent a six-and-a-half hour operation to remove the tumour.

"Before the op, the surgeon told me that they would do their very best to get as much of the tumour out as possible, he thought it was likely to be 75 per cent.

"The issue was where it was placed, close to the part of the brain that is responsible for memory, which made it difficult," she said.

Unsure as to how long the tumour had been there for, if left any longer, Laura risked losing her sight and ultimately her life. Thankfully, the operation was more successful than hoped and the whole tumour was removed.

Laura said: "When I was told that they’d managed to take all of it out, I felt really overwhelmed. I’d prepared myself for that not to happen so the relief was huge.

"I told the surgeon that he had the “hands of god” and that he’d saved my life."

Laura is still having treatment to ensure that any remaining cancer cells are removed. Six weeks of radiotherapy followed after the operation and now she has monthly chemotherapy in tablet form which will last for a year.

She added: "I’m having MRI scans every three months to keep an eye on things but I’m feeling positive. I can’t thank Aisha enough for her prompt action in getting me referred, I’m so grateful.

"My peripheral vision isn’t quite as good as it was but it’s slowly returning to normal and now I get to see my daughter grow up.

"I can’t stress enough how important it is to get your eyes checked, I’ll be encouraging everyone I know to do it regularly. It’s so important."

Aisha said: "To hear that the operation was a success is just fantastic. I’d echo what Laura says about making sure you have regular eye checks, and also if you notice any changes in your vision.

"As this case illustrates, sometimes there can be an underlying issue that needs to be investigated. The earlier that happens the better as treatment is more likely to be successful. We wish Laura all the very best with her ongoing recovery."