Final catch-up clinic in Wolverhampton planned for pupils who missed vaccinations at school

By Lisa O'Brien

A final catch-up clinic is being run in Wolverhampton for pupils who have missed a vaccination in school.

It follows a successful catch-up clinic at the Health Hub in the Mander Centre late last month which saw around 100 children and young people take up the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The final catch-up clinic takes place at the Heath Town Beach event at Hope Community Project on August 17, from noon-4.30pm.

It will be for the HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccination; the diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccine; the meningococcal vaccination and the MMR vaccination, to provide long-lasting protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “These vaccines offer the best protection for teenagers as they start their journey into adulthood and start mixing more widely – whether going to college, starting work, travelling or going to festivals.

“So, if your child has missed out on their vaccinations, maybe because they were off school or are home educated, please come along to our final catch-up clinic being held next week."

People are recommended to make an appointment.

To book, call 01902 200077.

Walk-ins will also be available.









