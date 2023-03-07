Man to take on Moroccan mountain for cancer charities inspired by survivor mum

Richard pictured with his mother, Dawn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago

Richard Stephenson will trek up Mount Toubkal in Morocco in May of this year to raise as much as possible for Cancer Research and Stourbridge-based support group Breast Friends.

The inspiration for the trip is personal - Richard's mother, Dawn, was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago though she has since made a full recovery.

The 29-year-old videographer said: "It was absolutely devastating, you don't think it will happen to you or your family.

"At first, there was denial and confusion about it and we were just not mentally prepared for it.

"Seeing my mum go through the ordeal of losing her hair and not knowing if she was going to get through it was horrible.

"It would be great to help someone to prepare for this or help for the research to find a cure."

Richard is set to climb Mount Toubkal, which is the highest peak in the Atlas range in North Africa

Following Dawn's cancer diagnosis, her friend Sylvia Cooper decided to set up Breast Friends, which offers a safe place to those in the area who have also suffered as a result of the disease.

Dawn, 72, added: "The change in people has been wonderful – you go in there not knowing what to expect.

"If people want to talk about it they do, but we do all kinds of things and it just takes your mind off what you are going through.

"I was pleased that Richard was doing this for the charity but I'm also worried sick about him going up the mountain – but I won't stop him, he's got it in his mind and it's what he wants to do."

Richard has been preparing for the six-day trek, beginning on May 7, by climbing mountains in Wales in an attempt to adjust to the climate, as the temperature at the bottom of Mount Toubkal is set to be around 50 degrees hotter than at the top.

He has raised £475 so far and will split the final sum between the two organisations.

People can donate to the cause by visiting justgiving.com/crowdfunding/toubkalchallenge.