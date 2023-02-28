Young people urged to get HPV vaccine to cut chances of cancer causing viruses

The HPV vaccine

Human papillomavirus (HPV) are a common group of viruses linked to the development of cancers particularly cervical cancer, anal cancer, genital cancer and cancers of the head and neck.

Latest figures on the adolescent HPV immunisation programme for 2021 to 2022, which is primarily delivered in schools, shows that 18 per cent of females and more than 23 per cent of male pupils in Year nine still have to have a dose of the vaccine.

Girls and boys aged 12 to 13 years in the Midlands are routinely offered HPV vaccination when they're in year eight.

All the routine adolescent immunisation programmes have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and coverage is not back up to pre-pandemic levels, but the NHS is making a huge effort to ensure girls and boys in the region get their vaccination.

Roz Lindridge, Midlands Director of Commissioning at NHS England, said: “I encourage all 12 and 13 year olds who are offered this vaccine to take it – it could save their lives as infections do not usually cause any symptoms, and most people will not know they're infected.

“The HPV programme in the Midlands is saving lives and has shown to have dramatically lowered rates of harmful infections and cervical cancer in vaccinated women, with the strongest effects seen in those vaccinated at younger ages. HPV vaccination also protects against genital warts and other cancers of the genital areas and anus, as well as some cancers of the head and neck.”