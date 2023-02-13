Apprentice with a 'passion for hearing services' is honoured with award

Deanne Taylor

And she was left in “complete shock” after receiving The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s (RWT) first Apprentice of the Year Award as National Apprenticeship Week was celebrated.

Deanne, 35, started her journey in the audiology department at the trust more than 16 years ago and she is now being rewarded for her pure determination of working through the level six healthcare science practitioner apprenticeship with Aston University.

Soon to be qualified, Deanne always had a passion for hearing services having completed a sign language course at school.

She believes that starting young within a non-clinical role in the NHS has put her on a great pathway to develop a clinical career within a service she loves, through the apprenticeship scheme.

When she found out she had won the award, she experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

Deanne sadly lost her grandmother last week but said she knew she would be proud of her and is “looking over her shoulder”.

Deanna and Louise Nickell

She said: “I’ve always had a real sense of pride in helping people in the smallest way. Being able to improve a patient’s hearing and the feedback I’ve received has motivated me even more to finish my apprenticeship and become qualified. I just wish my nan was here to see me pick up this award. I was in complete shock to win it.”

Lesley Peplow, audiology services manager, nominated Deanne.

She said: “She has shown extreme determination since the day I met her so that’s why I was by her side every step of the way to encourage her to become qualified.

“She thoroughly deserves this award, and I am so proud she is a member of my team. I can’t wait to see her graduate and watch her dream come true.”

The award was presented by Louise Nickell, the trust’s group director of education and training, who said: “Deanne is such a worthy recipient of our first trust Apprentice of the Year Award and her journey is a great example of the career paths you can take in the NHS.

“The trust always supports the development of colleagues’ careers through apprenticeship schemes and in-house training and I’m proud of Deanne and our apprenticeship team for making this happen.”

Not only has Deanne been awarded by RWT, but she has been entered into the National Apprenticeship Awards.

Oli Hodkinson, apprenticeship lead and work-based learning manager said: “Huge congratulations to Deanne and all the highly commended entries. It was a pleasure to read the nomination forms for our very first RWT Apprentice of the Year.