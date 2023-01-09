Trust running Stafford's County Hospital remains in 'critical incident'

Stafford's County Hospital

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which also runs Royal Stoke University Hospital, declared the critical incident on December 30 when bosses warned some patients could face 12-hour waits for treatment.

It said its emergency departments will continue to see the sickest patients first, but some patients could be waiting longer than 12 hours.

People have been asked to only use A&E in a serious or life-threatening emergency and for their help in picking up their loved ones from hospital as soon as they are able to go home.