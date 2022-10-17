Panto stars bring cheer to paediatric ward at Wolverhampton hospital

Panto stars with patients from the paediatric ward at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton

Members of the cast of the Intro to Panto Primary School Tour, which takes pantomime to schoolchildren nationwide, met youngsters being cared for by staff on Ward A21.

Ian Adams, who plays Widow Twankey in this year’s panto Aladdin at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre, slapped on the greasepaint and donned his full dame’s costume to join Rebecca Fisher and Faye Campbell, who play the Princess and Elizabeth Darling respectively on the tour.

On the tour, the actors present a condensed, 40-minute version of the panto to children featuring the main characters, written by Ian.

Over the last six years, the tour has been seen by some 6,000 children across England and Wales.

“It’s a way of promoting the pantomime to children, as well as tell them all the history of panto,” said Ian, 62, who is playing Widow Twankey for the second time at the Grand.

“We also put on workshops where we teach kids songs and jokes.

“It’s also a way of introducing theatre to children, many of whom might not have seen any live theatre before. I first saw live theatre at the age of five and was hooked. It also teaches the children what to expect if they see it.”

Previously appearing in variety with stars such Danny La Rue, Bernie Clifton, Don Maclean and Ray Alan and dummy Lord Charles, Ian has done panto for 22 years.

This is the first professional job for Rebecca, 22, from Burntwood after completing her Master’s degree in Musical Theatre.

She said: “We received a great reaction from the children – they absolutely love it and it was wonderful to see their faces.”

Being in a healthcare setting was nothing new for Faye, 24, from Tettenhall, as she recently played a student midwife in the BBC daytime soap Doctors.

Faye, who has also starred as Cinderella at the York Theatre Royal, said: “It was great fun and the children really enjoyed it. It’s great to engage with them and see them smile.”

Patient Lilly-Mae Whitney, aged 10, from Wheaton Aston, was one of those who saw the cast.

Dad Tom Whitney said: “It was great to see them – they really cheered her up and it was wonderful to see her smile.”

Safa Mudassir, 15, from Claregate, persuaded the cast to do a Tik Tok and appear on Facetime and said: “It’s really nice of them to come and see us. I’m going to see the panto now!”

Caroline Moreton, from Bilston, was with her eight-year-old daughter Scarlett.

“Their costumes are really bright. We’re hoping to see the panto as a birthday treat,” said Caroline.

This week the tour is visiting primary schools across Wolverhampton and the wider Black Country.

The visit was organised by The RWT Charity and Amanda Winwood, charity development manager said: “Thanks to the cast – we were delighted to see the actors and it was wonderful to see the impact, with wide smiles on the children’s faces.”