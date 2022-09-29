TikTok users are raving about an £8 cream that 'saved their skin overnight'

TikTok users say the cream has 'saved their skin'

The Cicaplast B5 multi-purpose repairing balm by French skincare company La Roche Posay is being praised by TikTok users for 'saving their skin'.

Boots and Amazon are already out of stock, but the 'livesaver' product is still up for sale on La Roche Posay's website.

The balm is still available to buy at online beauty retailer LookFantastic, which is charging £8 for a 40ml tube. Currently, customers can also get five per cent off almost everything using the discount code ‘5OFF’, making it £7.40.

One TikTok user, @imhannahcho, said: "This is my skin three days ago, because I've been using chemicals on my skin. I had a huge mental breakdown because I thought 'if chemicals aren't working on my skin, nothing will work for my skin'.

"This is my skin right now, it's so much less irritated and it's just from this one product. I literally stocked up."

The clip racked up 106,000 likes. One comment read: "I love the Cicaplast. I have hormonal acne and I am using Differin gel. The first time I used Cicaplast I saw a huge difference," to which the vidoe creator replied, "Seriously me too! Just overnight!"

The product everyone's talking about - La Roche Posay's Cicaplast B5 multi-purpose repairing balm. Photo: LookFantastic

She advised her followers to not walk, but run to the shops for the product.

The product is said to work for all skin types, including sensitive, dry or irritated skin, but some TikTok creators claim they have successfully used it for flare-ups, rough patches, and even chapped and cracked skin.

The LookFantastic website describes it as an " all-around skin saviour for the whole family", saying Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm is a "dermatologically tested formula suitable for even the most sensitive of skin".