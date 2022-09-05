Group donates £500 to pregnancy loss charity

Midlands BMX Massive group has donated £500 to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s CRADLE charity

Midlands BMX Massive group has donated the money to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s CRADLE charity.

CRADLE is a national pregnancy loss charity working with healthcare professionals within the NHS to support its pregnancy loss services.

It helps support individual hospitals by providing 'comfort bags' full of essential items needed for an unexpected hospital admission.

This includes items of clothing used to help women maintain their dignity, toiletries, sanitary products and information resources for women and their families.

More recently, it has been able to provide professional specialised counselling for women and their families experiencing pregnancy loss.

CRADLE has linked with New Cross Hospital’s early pregnancy unit since 2020.

Stacey and James Millward represented the Midlands BMX Massive group and handed over the donation to the trust’s acting gynaecology bereavement nurse Helen Bickley.

They explained the group has a summer jam every year, with BMX enthusiasts and collectors showcasing their bikes and catching up with food and music.

Stacey said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a meaningful cause, it is something that is close to our hearts and to so many other people too.”

Helen said: “These counselling sessions rely solely on fundraising, so for this incredible group to have raised such a wonderful amount of money and choose to donate it to CRADLE at New Cross Hospital is overwhelming. It means we can continue to offer this invaluable service to those that need it.”