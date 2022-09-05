Eligible people can book Covid-19 booster jab this week

The autumn booster scheme has already been launched in care homes across the region on Monday, with people eligible to book their jabs from Wednesday.

Millions of invitations will be landing on doormats across the region from Wednesday inviting people to book their appointment for the following week.

Those eligible includes people aged 75 and over, people who are immuno-suppressed and health and care workers who can book either online or by calling 119.

Roz Lindridge, director of commissioning at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: "Ahead of winter, autumn boosters are vital in helping to top up the immunity of the elderly and the most vulnerable across the Midlands to ensure they are protected from the dangers of Covid-19.

"We have already protected millions of people in the region at speed thanks to the efforts of our staff, GPs, pharmacies and volunteers. They will once again rise to the autumn booster challenge.

"There is no need to contact the NHS – when you are eligible for your ‘autumn boost’ of protection, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment at one of the many vaccination sites across the region."

More than 12 million vaccines have been administered in the West Midlands since the NHS made history when the first Covid-19 jab was delivered outside of clinical trials to Maggie Keenan in Coventry in December 2020.

The autumn booster campaign is among a package of NHS measures to prepare for winter, as the health service continues to face record demand on its urgent and emergency care services, including by ramping up bed capacity, increasing the number of 999 and NHS 111 staff, and working with colleagues in social care to ensure patients can be discharged in a timely manner.

As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.