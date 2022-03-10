Smokers can swap an unlit cigarette for a free vape if they promise to quit

Smokers are being offered free vapes if they give up

The One for One giveaway on Saturday was announced on No Smoking Day and will be part of Government's ambitious aim to make the UK smoke free by 2030.

Nine Ace of Vapez shops in Wolverhampton, Albrighton, East Park, Upper Penn, Cannock, Codsall, Lichfield, Brownhills and Bentley will be exchanging the Voopoo Dragbar disposable vapes.

Voopoo head of UK marketing Abdul Khan told the Express & Star: "Our aim has always been to do our part to move towards a healthier society. Voopoo puts current vapers and smokers at the heart of everything we do to ensure they lead healthier lives.

"Aside from being at least 95 per cent less harmful than traditional cigarettes, the discreet size and ergonomic mouth piece makes Dragbar an excellent alternative for smokers looking to lead a healthier lifestyle. The Dragbar gives you the nicotine hit you need in a choice of 10 mouth-watering flavours, and a consistently satisfying performance."

He addedr: "We launched the campaign on No Smoking Day on Wednesday and we will be holding a One for One day every month.We launched in the Black Country and Staffordshire because of how many Ace of Vapez shops there are so smokers, if they decide to give up will not have far to go to swap their cigarette for our Dragbar vape before they change their mind.

"However, they will also have to say 'I want to give up smoking' when they hand over their unlit cigarette."

Smoking remains one of the biggest killers in the UK and costs the NHS billions of pounds a year. Smokers are more likely to give up permanently if they vape and campaigners have urged the NHS to prescribe e-cigarettes.

Voopoo head of UK operations Adam Wu added: "Our One for One programme is just the start, being the number one vaping brand in the UK, we feel it's our duty to do as much as we can to help the government reach it's target of a smoke free society by 2030.

"We have many great campaigns planned for the years ahead."