Mental health booklet put together with Wolves Foundation help on offer

The 36-page booklet. Photo: Wolves Foundation

The foundation, the charitable arm of the city's football club, has helped compile the book – titled "It's Okay To Talk" – with the Mental Health Foundation.

Physical copies of the booklet will be distributed to people attending the foundation's Head 4 Health programme and also available online on the Wolves site.

Health and wellbeing manager Rachel Smith said: "Our Head 4 Health programme was set up three years ago initially to improve mental and physical wellbeing in adult males but has since been expanded to all adults as well as one-to-one counselling.

"The project has been a real success, offering people the chance to meet up in a relaxed and informal environment, to chat and share any stories or problems if they want to and to take part in various different activities.

"We have seen participants make considerable progress from the moment they attended their first Head 4 Health session but are also aware that away from the sessions - and even though they stay in touch with their fellow participants and Foundation staff - there are times when they need additional support.

"This booklet offers an extensive guide with tips to encourage positive health and wellbeing but also highlights signs where mental health might be deteriorating and signposts ways to access help.

"There are also resources contained within it for participants to complete at home to aid their mental wellbeing. The Mental Health Foundation is a hugely important charity with an over-riding aim of improving mental health in local communities and we are really appreciative of their support and involvement with the booklet.”

The Mental Health Foundation aims to lead community and peer programmes, carry out research, regular public engagement and runs Mental Health Awareness Week which runs from May 9 to May 15.

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the organisation, said: “We have been delighted to work with the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation’s Head 4 Health programme to co-produce an evidence-based toolkit about protecting your mental health.

“This resource will help foundation members to support their mental health through information, activities and signposting.

“We are grateful to the participants who took the time to inform the content and share their experiences of mental health. And we thank the foundation for producing this guide which has some really useful and practical advice in it to help prevent mental ill-health.”

The Foundation’s Head 4 Health programme organises informative workshops alongside physical activity and is funded by the Premier League & PFA Community Fund with additional support from the Wolverhampton Council.

Highlights of the project since its inception have included the opportunity to meet HRH the Duke of Cambridge at the launch of a ‘Heads Up’ campaign he was spearheading with the Football Association, and participants preparing and releasing a music video, their own version of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

Head 4 Health has also benefitted from interaction with Wolves’ first team squad, for whom skipper Conor Coady regularly promotes the benefits of positive mental health.

The footballer said: "Being an ambassador for the Foundation, I’ve seen over the years the great work they do – it’s incredible the lengths they go to and Head 4 Health is a big part of that.