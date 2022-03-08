Wolves mascot joins campaign to save toddlers' teeth

Wolfie brushing his teeth with Carole Bestwick, dental health specialist

Partners from across the city have come together to campaign for better oral health among youngsters to avoid unnecessary tooth extractions.

Dental health specialist Caroline Bestwick, who works for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, is aiming to help raise awareness of the issue.

And she has been joined by Wolves mascot Wolfie who bared his own gnashers to promote the campaign targeting around 3,700 three-year-olds in the city.

Ms Bestwick, who plans to visit nurseries to distribute free dental packs, said: "Currently, there are over 150 children on the Special Care Dental Services waiting list for teeth to be extracted under general anaesthetic because of dental decay, which is preventable.

"Some children go to bed with sugary drinks. The key message to change this action is high on the agenda to inform changes to improve not only children’s oral health, but everyone’s.

"Some sugar-free drinks have artificial sweeteners which then causes erosion and the teeth can become transparent, leading to potential sensitivity issues. I have seen some children come to nursery having had lollipops or sweets for breakfast."

"We encourage parents and carers to give their children a cup instead of a bottle. The brushing chart is an incentive too, so hopefully this can be something of a shared experience which can become a habit."

Free dental packs, which will be distributed to youngsters in nurseries across the city, contain a toothbrush, age appropriate fluoride toothpaste, two-minute sand timers and an information leaflet for parents and carers, as well as a morning and evening brushing chart which both parents and children can join in with.

Wolves Foundation is also involved, through its Healthy Goals project which works with pre-school children and their families to promote healthy growth through education and activity sessions.