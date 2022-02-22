Leading figure in region's health care appointed to major board

Sally Roberts has been appointed chief nursing officer of the new Black Country Integrated Care Board

Black Country and West Birmingham CCG chief nursing officer Sally Roberts has been appointed as chief nursing officer of the new Black Country Integrated Care Board.

Ms Roberts was appointed to the board, which will work with partners to improve health outcomes for local people, alongside new chief medical officer Dr Ananta Dave and chief financial officer Tom Jackson.

A veteran of 37 years as a nurse, as well as being chief nursing officer for the Black Country and West Birmingham CCG, Ms Roberts is also the lead board level nurse for the Integrated Care System, a role she has held for the past three years.

As well as holding a registered nurse qualification, she is a qualified specialist practitioner, district nurse, lecturer/practice educator and nurse prescriber.

Ms Roberts has undertaken a variety of senior management roles in provider, education and commissioning organisations throughout her NHS career and spoke about her delight of being appointed to the role.

She said: "I am delighted and privileged to be appointed into the role of CNO for the Black Country ICB.

"Having trained in the Black Country, I have spent the majority of my nursing career working in organisations across the system and know we have fantastic people and stakeholders who are all committed to providing the best possible health and care to Black Country people.

"I am really looking forward to working with teams across the system to drive forward the quality, safety and transformation agenda."

Mark Axcell, interim chief executive designate, said: "The leaders of our Integrated Care Board will have a vital role working with partners to improve health outcomes for local people.

"Working with people, communities and partners, to ensure that we create a health and care system which attracts and retains the best people, delivers the highest quality services, and helps our communities to thrive, is key to a healthier future for all.

"I am committed to recruiting a senior team who have the skills to create the right environment for integration and collaboration to happen locally.