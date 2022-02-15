Residents warned Covid is not over as 1,000 people test positive in Wolverhampton last week

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal

While cases have dropped locally and nationally since hitting a pandemic high in mid-January people are still testing positive.

Rapid testing is free and can help identify cases of among people without symptoms of Covid-19, helping them stop the onward spread of the virus.

Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health Councillor Jasbir Jaspal said: "Infection rates have fallen dramatically in recent weeks, which is very welcome news. But at the same time, we cannot lose sight of the fact that Covid-19 remains a very real threat and we must all stay alert.

"To help stop the spread of the virus, we are advising people to continue getting a regular Covid-19 test, particularly before and after meeting up with more vulnerable people, or going to crowded places. This is especially important if you are planning on visiting vulnerable residents over the half-term holidays."

Walk-in rapid testing is available at the Jamia Masjid Bilal, Newhampton Road, from 10am to 7pm daily, and the Civic Centre, open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8am-6pm and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am-5pm, as well as from selected local pharmacies.

Home rapid test kits are available from a number of locations in Wolverhampton including the Jamia Masjid Bilal, the Civic Centre, WV Active leisure centres and Wolverhampton, Bilston and Wednesfield markets.

They can also be ordered online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

People with symptoms of Covid-19 are reminded that they must self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.