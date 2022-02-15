Black Country NHS releases video warning residents about long Covid

Dr Mohit Mandiratta

The length of time it takes to recover from COVID-19 varies from person to person but if symptoms last more than 12 weeks it is classed at long Covid.

The severity and duration of symptoms differ from patient to patient, but can include fatigue, ongoing breathlessness, anxiety and depression, heart palpitations, chest pain and joint or muscle pain.

To help raise awareness, NHS experts have created a video showing how to identify and help manage long COVID symptoms at home.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta, the local GP in Dudley who features in the video, said: "We are still learning about the long term affects of Covid and how this can affect people differently. There are lots of symptoms

you can have after having the virus, from extreme tiredness and shortness of breath to chest pain and problems with memory or concentration."

He added: "That’s why it’s important for people to understand the effects that long COVID can have on both the body and mind and, if they are able to, try to help manage symptoms at home themselves.

"If your symptoms are causing concern or having a big impact on your daily life, please get in touch with your GP who can discuss the care and support you might need."

Respiratory Consultant at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Dr Helen Ward said: "The long-term effects from COVID-19 can affect anyone, regardless of how unwell they were when they initially caught the virus.