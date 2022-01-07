Call to get pedalling as Round the Wrekin ride returns

Henry Carver and Hugh Porter help to launch the Round the Wrekin sportive

Former BBC commentator and four-times world individual pursuit champion Mr Porter joined with Carvers and Compton Care to launch the Round the Wrekin sportive, a day-long cycling event taking in the sights of Shropshire over three courses.

The event, which is being sponsored by Carvers, will run over the 25-mile Hugh Porter route, the 64-mile Compton Classic and the Carver's Epic, a 100-mile route through deep Shropshire, including a climb up the Long Mynd.

It will be the first time since 2019 that the event will be able to run at its normal capacity and Mr Porter said he wanted to see as many people taking part in the event on May 22 as possible.

He said: "We've been deprived of running the event for the last few years due to Covid and we're back on stream to be able to put on the event and use the very popular three routes again.

"We're pitching the effort this year to try and raise as much money as we can for Compton Care and we've raised more than £109,000 over the years, which is really good for the work it does support families of people diagnosed with incurable illnesses.

"The other reason we want to attract more people to take part is because of it being the 40th anniversary of Compton Care, so it makes it even more appealing to get the event up and running for what has been a very popular event in the past."

Applications for the event open on Monday, January 10, with a special early-bird offer in place for anyone who registers before midnight on Monday, February 21, receiving £5 off per place booked.

Mr Porter said he wanted to see people come along, take part, raise money for charity and have fun, and said it was all worth it for a great cause.

He said: "It's just a super and well-organised event, with everyone getting an electronically chipped time when they complete the course, feeding stations and event photographs being taken all day.

"My wife Anita and I get such a kick out of trying to generate funds for a worthy cause and we truly feel Compton Care is an extremely worthy cause."