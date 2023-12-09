Weather warnings and flood alerts as region smashed by gale force winds and heavy rain

A yellow alert for wind covering the whole of the West Midlands and Shropshire came into effect at 9am on Saturday, with the alert stating transport is likely to be disrupted. Gale force winds are due by the evening.

Heavy rain is also expected in the region, with several flood alerts still in place .

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of heavy wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.

He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers."

“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea.

“We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.

Mr Dixon continued: “There is another area of low pressure coming on Sunday with the possibility of further warnings being issued.”