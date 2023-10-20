Wellington pub landlord Nigel Barker in front of the rat-infested alley in Birmingham city centre. Credit: Harry Leach

Landlord at The Wellington pub, Nigel Barker, claimed the city council had “done nothing” to protect businesses in the vicinity from vermin.

The council-owned alley, known as Wellington Passage, snakes around the watering hole and connects Bennetts Hill with Colmore Row in the city centre.

Mr Barker said he was concerned a rodent might infiltrate his premises and cause the venue “serious issues”.

When the Local Democracy Reporting Service visited the rat-ridden alley a reporter spotted four rodents in under five minutes, scurrying around bins, entering cracks in the pavement and darting over barrels.

Alan Ashford, a customer smoking around the back of the pub, said he was “used to it now”.

The pub’s back door provides entry to the venue’s smoking area but is also used as disabled access.

Mr Barker, 65, said: "Customers are sitting there and watching rats run around and jump over bins. Wellington Passage is a public path so it is the council’s responsibility.

"They’ve not got back to us any time we’ve reported it over the last 12 months. We’ve gone on the website, we’ve spoken to people at the council, but they’ve done nothing.

"One little mouse got into our premises years ago and they clamped down on us so badly. It was fair enough, of course.

"We did absolutely everything, and haven’t had any back since, but I’m disgusted this serious problem outside is being ignored when it’s their turn to do something."

Mr Barker, who has run The Wellington for nearly 19 years, said the infestation “is affecting so many businesses” as various companies use the L-shaped alley to store bins and “unfortunately rats breed like hell”.

He added: “Colmore Business Improvement District (BID) has been very supportive and active in trying to get the council to do something.

“They’ve tried to get them to tarmac the whole lot, but obviously, that’s not aesthetically pleasing in a conservation area. My solution would be to get all the affected businesses together and have a meeting with the council to come up with the best way to stop this.”

A local pest control firm, which chose to remain anonymous, said rat issues were exacerbated from people “throwing rubbish on the floor” and “around their homes”.

The company added: “We have sympathy for the council in what their staff face every day, but in situations like this, with such a large number of rats and so many businesses affected, we need action to be taken quickly - otherwise the area is going to need the Pied Piper.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said: “We’re aware of a range of issues in Wellington Passage and are in dialogue with Colmore BID with a proposed action plan moving forward which includes a treatment regime to remove the rodent problem.”

A spokesperson for Colmore BID added: “We have been working hard with businesses for a while to try to resolve a number of issues in Wellington Passage. We reported some significant concerns, on behalf of businesses, to the council in July.