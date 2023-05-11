Tropical sight as parakeets take over back gardens as well as parks

Anne Burke, From Rushall, Walsall, sent in this colourful pics of the bright green birdies

In fact this is the unusual sight more and more residents of the Black Country are now noticing in their gardens as the number of parakeets increases.

After our story earlier this month about the increasing number of parakeets in the region we asked Black Country amateur photographers to send us their snaps of the brightly-coloured birds and here are our top picks.

Anne Burke, from Rushall, Walsall, sent in her beautiful pictures showing how green they are against a spring backdrop. Ms Burke said: “We get parakeets on our bird feeders most days, it’s lovely to watch them.”

Anne Burke, From Rushall, Walsall, sent in this pic of the cheeky parrots that visit her bird feeder

David Boxall, another eagled-eyed reader from Castle Bromwich, sent us his pictures of a chatter of parakeets taking refuge in his tree. The colourful birds are known to play and socialise on thin branches, often hanging upside down and jumping between the trees.

Mr Boxall said: “We have had a lot of parakeets in Castle Bromwich, here is just a few of the photos from our garden.” Sandra Turley, from West Bromwich, sent us her feisty birds competing with magpies for the bird feeders. Ms Turley said: “We have plenty at Sandwell Valley and in our back garden in West Bromwich.”

Parakeets are reported as being very territorial, with the seemingly friendly birds often competing with other avians for food and nests.

The increasing number of wild parakeets in the West Midlands has become a matter for debate as wildlife experts note the beauty of the birds, but also the potential dangers of the non-native invasive species seen as the ‘green menace’ by some.

Sandra Turley, West Bromwich, sent in this great picture of the fiesty birds warding off a flock of magpies

David Boxall, from Castle Bromwich sent in this great pic

Residents around the Black Country had mixed feelings about the parrots, with half of the residents saying they are a welcome addition and welcoming the colourful birds, and half of the residents chasing them away.

Matt Kirby, owner of Oak Ecology, said: "These birds like to nest in holes in wide, tall trees, similar to a lot of other tree-dwelling animals, and they can get territorial, they are very opportunistic, so if the original owners are out of their hole, they will move.”

The wildlife expert went on to say that anyone looking for the birds will most likely hear them before the see them, and to look out for “Wide, tall trees that are ideal for making large holes” and “areas with a lot of woodland or lots of food.”