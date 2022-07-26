Fabulous West Midlands and Staffordshire parks earn Green Flag Awards in bumper year

John Wolfie Jones, Councillor Martyn Buttery, Andy Williams with Jorgie Devey.

Locations across the region scooped up the accolade which is the national benchmark for green spaces,with Victoria Park, in Stafford, among the leaders winning the award for the 16th consecutive year.

It is among a total of 133 sites across the West Midlands to be rewarded by Keep Britain Tidy, including in Wolverhampton where five beauty spots retained their flags, along with Priory Park, in Dudley; Haden Hill Park, in Sandwell; and Hednesford Park, among six in Cannock Chase district.

West Park in Wolverhampton is among five in the city to keep a Green Flag Award.

In Wolverhampton for the fifth year running the city's West Park, East Park and Bantock Park retained the status, Pendeford Mill Nature Reserve for a fourth year and Phoenix Park for the second year.

Stonefield Park, in Stone

In Stafford the crematorium, in Tixall Road, was rewarded for eleventh time; the 160-year-old cemetery, in Eccleshall Road, claiming flag number five; and Stonefield Park, in Stone, was named for the seventh time, the town cemetery a fourth flag, while Wildwood Park, also in Stafford, retained the flag it won for the first time two years ago.

In addition to Hednesford Park, Cannock Chase district won flags for Cannock Park, Ravenhill Park, Elmore Park, Castle Ring Green Heritage Site, and Stile Cop Cemetery.

Wolverhampton's cabinet member for city environment and climate change Councillor Steve Evans said: “We are absolutely delighted that five of our beautiful parks and green spaces continue to be recognised by the Green Flag Award scheme.

“We are really proud of all our parks in Wolverhampton, they are well loved by our residents and attract many visitors to the city. The Green Flag Awards are a wonderful recognition of the hard work that officers, volunteers and friends groups put in to making our popular parks and nature reserve, award-winning beauty spots in the city.

Stafford's cabinet member for environment, Councillor Mark Winnington, said: “Yet again our six venues have been named as part of the Green Flag club and this is a tremendous achievement - with thanks to the excellent work, both on the ground and behind the scenes, to ensure we retain these awards.

“We know how well the grounds of our parks and cemeteries are kept because residents and visitors tell us – and they are our most important judges. But receiving national recognition is further demonstration of the care and hard work that goes into these green spaces.”

Cannock Chase portfolio leader for housing, heritage, and leisure, Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, said: “I am delighted that our parks and open spaces have retained the Green Flag Award. It is important that our communities have parks and green spaces that they can enjoy. I would like to thank all of the volunteers, parks and grounds maintenance and cemetery staff for their continued hard work to achieve a prestigious Green Flag Award for another year running.”

In Birmingham, Aston Park and Lickey Hills Country Park were among 15 sites to also retain the accolade. The scheme is operated by Keep Britain Tidy which rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and this year across the country 2,208 sites are on the roll of honour. In addition Love Parks Week will run from July 29-August 5.