'We've had so many fun times': Walsall headteacher retires after 40+ years of service to children

Donna Harper, 63, has been teaching the children of the Walsall community since April 1983 – now, she is saying a final farewell to the students and staff of Alumwell Infant School, Primley Avenue, Walsall where she has taught for just shy of 40 years.

Donna started her teaching career at Hillary Infant School, on Hillary Street, Walsall, in 1983, instantly igniting a passion for the role before going on to join Alumwell Infant School in 1985 as a teacher.

Since then, Donna has developed her career to fill the roles of acting deputy head in October 2004, deputy head in September 2009 and finally headteacher in September 2012, where she excelled in the position until her retirement day, July 19 last week.

Surrounded by family, friends and plenty of students, Donna said: "I have never left school since the day I started. I have been at this school for 39 and a half years.