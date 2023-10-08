'Caring' Wolverhampton primary school hailed 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

Pupils and staff at Field View Primary School celebrate their 'good' Ofsted rating

Field View Primary School in Bilston, which is part of St Martin's Multi Academy Trust, was given the ranking after an inspection in July.

Inspectors praised the Lonsdale Road school for its "well-led and managed" approach and commented that pupils are "safe" and "enjoy going to school".

Leaders were found to have "high expectations" of pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Pupils at Field View were said to have demonstrated good behaviour, as inspectors found that they "respond well" to expectations set by staff.

Children were found to "enjoy" opportunities to take on responsibilities through roles such as head boy or girl, prefect or school councillor.

Inspectors also noted that leaders "promote a love for reading", which was evident in the "designated reading areas" seen in each classroom.

It was reported that the school offers a "very impressive" range of opportunities to support pupils in their development, with residential trips providing children with a "wealth of experiences".

Inspectors commented that the school's motto, "We are all here to make a difference", ensures a "culture of constant improvement".

It was concluded that Field View continues to be a good school, having been handed the same ranking following a full inspection in 2018.

Head of School Amy Price said she was "pleased" with the outcome of the Ofsted visit.

She said: "I am pleased that Ofsted has recognised the difference we are making to the lives of children at Field View.

"This recognition allows us to keep moving forwards as a school and I am incredibly proud of the Field View community."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, has passed on her congratulations to the school.

She said: "I would like to congratulate everyone at Field View on this very good inspection report.

"Inspectors were full of praise for the staff and leadership team, and for the pupils who are so well-behaved – well done to you all."