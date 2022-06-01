New boss pledges to make The Way a 'second home' for city's young people

The Way Youth Zone on School Street, Wolverhampton

Jackie Redding has been announced as the youth zone's new chief executive as part of a revamped senior management team.

She vowed that along with existing staff, new team members with "fresh energy and skills" would ensure a "vibrant programme" of activities at the site.

It comes after the shock suspension of evening and weekend sessions at The Way seven weeks ago, which bosses attributed to the pandemic forcing them to "re-shape" how services are delivered.

Some pre-booked sessions run by the YMCA and Wolves Foundation have since started up, while open access sessions are expected to be reintroduced in July.

Ms Redding has joined The Way from sexual health and wellbeing charity Brook, and has previously worked at Terrence Higgins Trust.

Jackie Redding and Rebecca Bunger are part of the new leadership team at The Way

She said: "The Way is a vital part of the Wolverhampton community and I want our vibrant programme of activities to mean that young people see it is their second home.

"Since joining, I have heard so many incredible stories of how The Way has changed young people’s lives.

"We have a passionate staff team that really believe in young people – both those who have been with the charity for a long time and new team members bringing fresh energy and skills."

Ms Redding is also a magistrate working on the youth bench, chairs Home-Start Birmingham North West, and is a trustee and safeguarding lead at Birmingham PHAB Camps.

Meanwhile the charity has also announced the appointment of Rebecca Bunger as head of youth work.

The 27-year-old said: "I want us to be diverse and exciting in what we offer so that we meet their needs and give them opportunities to try something new, develop their skills and achieve what they are able to.

"I really believe in the importance of youth work and the role it has to play outside of education.