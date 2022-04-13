Nominations sought for Wolverhampton's Young Citizen awards

Nominations are being sought for the Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards. Pictured: Parwiz Karimi, Karl Henry, Mel Eves and Dylan Wright.

The Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards is looking for nominations for two age categories, 13-18 and 19-25.

Now in their eighth year, the awards were launched by the city's Rotary clubs and are backed by the Express & Star, Wolverhampton Council and the Wolves Foundation.

Awards chairman Roger Timbrell said: "Nominees need to be between the ages of 13 and 25 and live, work or learn in Wolverhampton.

"They need to have shown kindness to others or charity work, leadership, or other forms of community service or good citizenship in their school, youth organisation, place of worship, workplace or neighbourhood.

"The awards are designed to recognise their positive contribution."

Finalists will be invited with family members and nominators to a ceremony hosted by the Mayor of Wolverhampton in the Civic Centre Mayoral Suite in July.

Candidates are being encouraged to come forward by Beverley Knight, Repair Shop star Jay Blades, former Wolves striker John Richards. Last year the awards were won by Dylan Wright, Parwiz Karimi and Lucy Palin.