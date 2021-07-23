End of an era for Bilston primary staff who are retiring after 30 years of service

Cherry Williams and Eleanor Thomson who are retiring

Deputy headteacher Eleanor Thomson and teaching assistant Cherry Williams enjoyed a surprise assembly at Stowlawn Primary School in Bilston and were presented with gift vouchers and bouquets of flowers.

Pupils at the school in Green Park Avenue made a song and video for them to mark the occasion and all of the 320 plus pupils contributed to a book of poems made in their honour.

The presentation took place on Wednesday.

“We were very lucky with the weather and it was not too hot,” said headteacher Kate Charles.

“We have not had an assembly here for 18 months due to Covid and we wanted everyone to have the chance to say goodbye. Eleanor and Cherry really enjoyed it.

“They have both taught the parents of children who are with us now.

“It was important for us to celebrate their retirement as they have made such a contribution to the school.”

Ms Charles said gardening is something they would both enjoy during their retirement.