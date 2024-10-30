High school celebrates young author

Harriet McDonald in year 12, has been published in a historical fiction anthology called Artefact by Crumps Barn Studio.

“A huge congratulations to sixth form student Harriet McDonald on having her story about the mourning ring published. As a school we place great emphasis on giving 100% and it is clear that Harriet's hard work and dedication has paid off. I have no doubt we will be reading more from Harriet in the future,” said Miss Fairclough, headteacher.

“It was honour and a privilege, to have had this opportunity and was a really fulfilling experience to have my work published. The book launch in Cirencester, was also a wonderful experience, where I had the opportunity to network with other authors and poets. My advice to anyone who has a passion for writing is to simply pursue it,” Harriet said.

“I chose to write about the mourning ring, that is based in Corinium Museum in Cirencester because of how immensely important its history and symbolism was. It was only right to create a piece of creative writing that did the artefact justice especially to the person who once owned it. I hope people enjoy reading the anthology.”

The anthology is available to buy online through various retailers such as Waterstones, copies are £10.99.

By Sarah-Jane Roberts - Contributor