Renowned drama school hails edtech specialist 'transformative game-changer'

Not only that, but Stuart Harvey, Director of Studies at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, whose list of alumni reads like a who’s who of actors from the last few decades, has gone so far as to state that Stoke-on-Trent headquartered Satori Education has been 'transformational for our institution.'

The praise comes in the wake of the edtech expert launching its Pathway to Digital Success offer to help educational establishments enhance their digital offer, ease stress and workload of educators, and improve student outcomes and their ability to meet demands of their future digital workplace.

Educators offered free digital health check to help set them on the right path to success. It is so keen to help educators it offers a free service on its website that allows educators to conduct a health check on their current digital learning offer which delivers immediate feedback in the form of a detailed report with actionable recommendations for them to introduce in-house.

Satori Education’s founder Joe Basketts, of Stone, said: “The lack of digital skills of children entering the workforce in the UK is a growing concern, with various reports highlighting the digital skills gap.

“As the economy becomes increasingly digital, the need for tech-savvy workers has grown, but the education system is struggling to keep pace. Schools often lack the resources, time, or curriculum to fully equip and implement students with the necessary digital skills.

“We work with educators across the UK and a lot of issues can be solved by simple changes in the right places. Often schools already resources on-site that just need optimising.”

Satori’s experts understand the education sector first-hand Satori is made up of former educators, so they have an in-depth insight of how the education sector operates and it’s helping create lasting partnerships with establishments that are a winning formula.

Stuart Harvey, at The Old Vic, which also classes Daniel Day-Lewis and Naomi Harris OBE as alumni, said: “Working with Satori has been transformational for our institution and its ongoing support has been a game-changer for us.

“Knowing that we have a single point of contact who understands our institution, and even some of the individual staff members, makes all the difference.

“It’s not just about solving problems; it’s about having someone who truly knows our needs. Satori has saved me sleepless nights. I thoroughly recommend their service."

Justine Halifax