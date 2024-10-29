12 of the Black Country's best-rated play areas to keep your little ones busy this half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The half-term break started on Monday and sees thousands of families looking for stuff to do to fill the time, and, while some parents will be on their commute to work, others will be on child duty plotting the best way to fill the hours.

Thankfully, the Black Country has no shortage of energy-absorbing attractions, with all sorts of entertainment on most residents' doorsteps, including some pretty neat soft-play areas, perfect for mopping up buckets of energy so by the time the sun sets, little ones are knackered and ready to get some sleep.

But looking for the right one can be difficult and time-consuming, so today we've collated a selection of the region's highest rated ones according to reviews from customers who have used them.

To narrow things down, we are looking at businesses with Google reviews that have at least a four star rating, boasting no fewer than 100 reviews, making sure every one is a top choice - rated by plenty of punters.

Play-tropolis. Image: Google Maps

1. Play-tropolis

Nestled just inside Wombourne, Play-tropolis has a strong rating of 4.7 - the highest on the list - with 120 reviews on Google.

One customer, Sajjad M, said: "Lovely make believe play area nestled away in a beautiful sleepy country town.

"It's a good size with about 6 different themed rooms for the little ones to play in. Has a party room too.

"Glad we found this place when we passed by the area for the weekend."

Little Hooligans Soft Play Centre. Image: Google Maps

2. Little Hooligans Soft Play Centre

Little Hooligans Soft Play Centre, in Walsall, comes in second with a 4.6 out of five rating across 529 reviews.

One customer, Mandy Miah, said: "I have visited Little Hooligans soft play on a few occasions, some for after-school play, during school holidays, and I have attended birthday parties there, too.

"The staff are really friendly, very helpful, and work hard to keep the environment clean. It is very clean and very well maintained.

"It well priced, and they have a loyalty reward system in place, which is a bonus.

"The food menu is great, with a lovely variety for children and adults. The food quality is good, my favourite it the nachos and burgers and my boys love the burgers, wraps and hotdogs.

"I would definitely recommend trying this place out."