Meet Arlo: School welcomes second therapy pup to staffing rota

So, without further ado, meet six-month-old Arlo, who is also a Cavapoo.

Since joining the school in early 2023, Rufus has become a beacon of calm and positivity helping its pupils to manage stress, develop interpersonal skills, and has even improved attendance by providing a comforting presence.

It’s due to the incredible popularity and demand for Rufus’s services, that Arlo has been brought on board to ensure more students at the Rugeley school can benefit from the support of a therapy dog.

The high school and Sixth Form, on the edge of Cannock Chase, is proud to be leading the way with its innovative student support, one wagging tail at a time.

School Principal Ms Rachael Sandham said: “Rufus has been such an incredible success as a therapy dog that it soon became clear one dog alone wasn’t enough to meet the demand - and that’s where Arlo comes in.

“An adorable duo, I’m sure you’ll agree, together they’ll help students navigate school life with a little more ease.”

“We are proud to be taking this innovative approach to our mental health and wellbeing offer and so delighted it’s having such a positive impact across the school and across the board,” added Ms Sandham.

Just like Rufus, who is now a qualified therapy dog, Arlo, who is in training to follow in his canine friend’s footsteps, has been carefully chosen for his temperament, his breed traits, including hypoallergenic qualities, and his calm disposition.

Both “work” up to three hours a day and are cared for by Miss Kinnstein - and anyone else lucky enough to get a bit of time with him!

For more on what the Penkridge Bank Road school, which is rated good by Ofsted, can offer your child please telephone 01889 802440, email enquiries@hartschool.org.uk, or you can visit hartschool.org.uk/, or follow them on social media @thehartschool

By Justine Halifax - Contributor