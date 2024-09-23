Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A total of 22 firefighters were called to tackle the flames at the building which is in a dangerous state on Newhall Street near Willenhall town centre at about 9.36am on September 13.

In a statement at the time of the incident, West Midlands Fire Service said it had spread to the "whole property" and involved rubbish on fire.

Residents and businesses were urged to close their doors and windows, with smoke seen billowing across the skies from the scene of the blaze.

West Midlands Fire Service has now confirmed it is likely the fire was started deliberately, but investigators were not able to to determine a definite cause due to the "dangerous condition" of the building.

A spokesman said: "The dangerous condition of the building meant our investigators were unable to determine how the fire started.