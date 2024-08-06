Disused Willenhall factory goes up in flames as residents woken by 'banging'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents in Willenhall were woken in the early hours of Tuesday morning when the blaze took hold at the empty factory on Moat Street.

Photos and video shared on shared on social media showed fire tearing through the building with smoke pouring out.

One resident said: "The banging from the fire woke me up, sounded like fireworks.

"I dialled 999 and was told fire was already in attendance, looked out of my front bedroom window and saw many fire engines and police.

"Went outside to ask if it was safe to stay within the house and all I saw was flames and black smoke plummeting from the buildings. Firemen are working tirelessly to try and out the fire out which is still ongoing."

Another local, Luce Daly, shared a photo showing how close the fire got to her home.

The fire was next door to the home of Lucy Daly. Photo: Lucy Daly

She told the Express & Star: "I was woken up at around 6am to what sounded like fireworks. When I looked out my window I saw the huge flames, (I) called 999.

"The flames were so out of control and it was extremely stressful having young children asleep in bed with all that so close."

West Midlands Fire Service said the call came in at 5.40am, with 10 crews, including two hydraulic platforms, still at the scene as of 7.30am

Willenhall factory fire started around 5.40am. Image: Lynn Maiden

A spokesperson said residents were advised to keep windows closed if affected by smoke.

National Express West Midlands has said buses on route 41 are unable to access the town centre due to the closure of Moat Street.

Buses have been diverted along Field Street, Pinson Road, New Road, Walsall Street, Albion Road, Lower Lichfield Street and Upper Lichfield Street, with the nearest stops on New Road and Lower Lichfield Street.

The blaze comes just a week after another factory fire in the town.

Late on Monday, July 29, 60 firefighters were called to a mixed-use units in a large building on Owen Road, which gutted some firms based at the site.