Police launch arson probe as fire breaks out a disused Willenhall factory

The fire broke out overnight residents telling how noise from the blaze woke them in the early hours of today (Tuesday, August 6) prompting them to dial 999.

Around 50 firefighters attended the shocking scene on Moat Street in Willenhall as smoke billowed from the building.

Now West Midlands Police has stated that it is treating the fire as arson after officers attended shortly before 6am. They told how the area has ‘attracted anti-social behaviour’

Inspector Saqib Butt, neighbouring policing manager, for Willenhall, told the Express & Star: “This is an area which has attracted anti-social behaviour. We have patrols in that area and will continue to do so to tackle this and offer reassurance to our community.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime reference number 20/734751/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Fire at disused factory in Moat Street in Willenhall (pic: West Midlands Fire Service)

Earlier Moat Road resident Nichole Barker told how she dialled 999 on being awoken by the fire. She said: "The banging from the fire woke me up, it sounded like fireworks.

"I dialled 999 and was told fire was already in attendance, looked out of my front bedroom window and saw many fire engines and police.

"Went outside to ask if it was safe to stay within the house and all I saw was flames and black smoke plummeting from the buildings. Firemen are working tirelessly to try and out the fire out which is still ongoing."

Another local, Luce Daly, shared a photo showing how close the fire got to her home.

She told the Express & Star: "I was woken up at around 6am to what sounded like fireworks. When I looked out my window I saw the huge flames, (I) called 999.

"The flames were so out of control and it was extremely stressful having young children asleep in bed with all that so close."

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 06/08/24..Fire at disused factory, Moat Street, Willenhall..

West Midlands Fire Service said the call came in at 5.40am, with 10 crews, including two hydraulic platforms, still at the scene as of 7.30am.

A spokesperson said residents were advised to keep windows closed if affected by smoke.

"Ten fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform initially responded, crewed by around 50 firefighters," they said.

"A two-storey derelict factory, measuring approximately 55m x 50m, had been entirely affected by fire.

"A cordon, measuring around 30m was erected due to the building’s partial collapse and remains in place. Five properties were evacuated as a precuation due to their proximity to the fire. Houses were unaffected by fire.

"Three main jets have been in use as firefighters continue to work at the scene. At present, 11 fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle, a high-volume water pumping unit and two hydraulic aerial platforms are at the scene.

"Firefighters have been supported by drone operations. Newhall Street at Cemetery Road is closed.

"There are no casualties or injuries.

"A multi-agency briefing has taken place with Police, National Grid, Cadent and Severn Trent colleagues."

The blaze comes just a week after another factory fire in the town.

Late on Monday, July 29, 60 firefighters were called to a mixed-use units in a large building on Owen Road, which gutted some firms based at the site.