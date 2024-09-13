Watch: Smoke fills the sky as 22 firefighters tackle blaze at former Willenhall factory
Smoke could be seen billowing across the skies from a fire at a derelict factory in Willenhall.
The blaze broke out at the building in New Hall Street on Friday morning, with 22 firefighters called to the scene at about 9.36am.
In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said the incident involved rubbish on fire and has spread to "the whole property".
It added: "A total of four fire engines, from Willenhall, Bilston, Fallings Park and Bloxwich, and a hydraulic aerial platform from Walsall, are at the scene.
"A member of our specialist drone team is also en route to the location. The incident involves rubbish on fire in a derelict property, near the junction of Cemetery Road.
"Firefighters are using five main jets, to tackle the blaze, which has spread to the whole property."
Residents and nearby businesses have been urged to close their doors and windows while crews continue to tackle the flames.
In an update just before 12pm, the fire service said: "Crews are making progress at this incident, which originated as a rubbish fire and spread to a nearby derelict building and surrounding grounds.
"Due to smoke in the area, residents and those nearby are asked to close doors and windows.
"West Midlands Police are in attendance supporting our crews. Currently, New Hall Street is closed, with some traffic measures in place on Cemetery Street."
Pictures taken from the sky show plumes of smoke coming from the disused factory.
The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police for comment.