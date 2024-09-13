Watch: Smoke fills the sky as 22 firefighters tackle blaze at former Willenhall factory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The blaze broke out at the building in New Hall Street on Friday morning, with 22 firefighters called to the scene at about 9.36am.

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said the incident involved rubbish on fire and has spread to "the whole property".

Smoke filled the sky as the fire took hold at the building

It added: "A total of four fire engines, from Willenhall, Bilston, Fallings Park and Bloxwich, and a hydraulic aerial platform from Walsall, are at the scene.

"A member of our specialist drone team is also en route to the location. The incident involves rubbish on fire in a derelict property, near the junction of Cemetery Road.

"Firefighters are using five main jets, to tackle the blaze, which has spread to the whole property."

Fire crews tackling the flames at the disused building

Residents and nearby businesses have been urged to close their doors and windows while crews continue to tackle the flames.

In an update just before 12pm, the fire service said: "Crews are making progress at this incident, which originated as a rubbish fire and spread to a nearby derelict building and surrounding grounds.

Road closures have been put in place while fire crews remain at the scene

"Due to smoke in the area, residents and those nearby are asked to close doors and windows.

"West Midlands Police are in attendance supporting our crews. Currently, New Hall Street is closed, with some traffic measures in place on Cemetery Street."

Pictures taken from the sky show plumes of smoke coming from the disused factory.

Pictures taken from the sky show smoke coming from the fire scene

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police for comment.