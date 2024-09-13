Four crews tackling blaze at former factory site in Willenhall
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict factory site in Willenhall.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Smoke from the fire at the site, in New Hall Street, in Willenhall can be seen for miles around.
A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the fire at 9.37am and crews from Willenhall, Bilston, Fallings Park and Bloxwich are on site.
Earlier this month, crews tackled a fire at another derelict factory site in Willenhall, on Moat Street.