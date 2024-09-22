Driver travelling at more than double 30mph speed limit among those caught in police operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said the motorist will be prosecuted after they were caught driving at 68mph along a road with a 30mph limit during the police day of action in Birmingham on Saturday.

Officers also seized three motors for having no insurance, issued 21 speeding tickets, located a stolen vehicle and reported a driver for using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

Another person meanwhile was reported for driving without due car and attention, whilst one man was arrested for possession of a bladed article after he was stopped by police.

The operation saw officers target drivers travelling on roads in the city including Pershore Road and Coventry Road.

It comes after a 53-year-old man died when he was struck by a lorry on Pershore Road, at its junction with Watford Road, in the Kings Norton area on September 19, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, died in hospital after a collision with a car on Coventry Road on September 18.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "In less than a week, we have seen two deaths on the roads of our region. Each is a tragedy, which has caused untold misery for families and loved ones.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and the public should rest assured that each and every one of these tragedies will be fully investigated.

"In the West Midlands, we have set the goal to reduce road death and serious injury to zero under Vision Zero. We are working with communities and partners and are aware of their entirely understandable concern."