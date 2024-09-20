Man dies after being struck by a lorry in Birmingham - police appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were called to Pershore Road at its junction with Watford Road, in the Kings Norton area of the city, shortly before 4.45pm on Thursday.

Ambulance crews carried out treatment on a 53-year-old man who was struck by the lorry, but declared him dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said the driver is helping with enquiries as officers work to establish what happened.

The fatal collision happened on Pershore Road, at its junction with Watford Road in Kings Norton, Birmingham. Photo: Google

Det Sgt Rich Evans, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at the force, said: "This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and we would appeal for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us."

A spokesperson for the force added the man's family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, by calling 101 and quoting log number 3639 of September 19 or by emailing SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.